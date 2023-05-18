‘Tinubu Should Recruit Core Professionals, Not Recycled Politicians’

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been advised to recruit core professionals into his cabinet and avoid bringing on board regular politicians, many of whom may be hovering around him for patronage. Executive Director, African Development Studies Centre (ADSC), Victor Oluwafemi Walsh, gave the advice yesterday at an interactive session with critical stakeholders in public and private sectors of the economy in Abuja.

Walsh who described Tinubu as an ‘embodiment of technocracy,’ said this vi- sion should be reflected in his cabinet, adding that appoint- ing core politicians into sensitive offices led to the collapse of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) in previous regimes. “The facts are in the public domain, just do a fact- check, you will discover that most agencies handled by core politicians or better still former governors, ended in tatters.

“Asiwaju experimented in Lagos with core professionals and the results are just there for everybody to see.”