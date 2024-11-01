Tinubu Should Be Commended For His Policies – Dare

Share

Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation has called on Nigerians to be patience over the government reforms, saying the Nigerian leader should be commended for his policies.

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Dare said his principal took the road less travelled by rolling out those policies, noting that President Tinubu has been trying to fix the problem.

“You know, the subsidy was draining this country. A few hundred were making billions out of it. Every president said they would stop subsidy.

“None of them did. Let’s give this man some credit. We might not like the policies”

“Tinubu is adept at governance. [He is] a man who burns the midnight oil when other men of easy virtue are carousing around,”

“This is a man I worked with for seven years and we sleep at 4 5, 6 in the morning.” Dare stated.

According to Dare, the removal of subsidies on fuel and other reforms by the Tinubu government are audacious moves.

The policies have seen the cost of the essential product move from about N200 per liter to over N1,000 across the country pushing it beyond the reach of millions of Nigerians

However, Dare says the president is working tirelessly to fix the issues and make goodpromises to the country.

