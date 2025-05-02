Tinubu, Shettima’s Timely Intervention Saves Pilgrims From BTA Setback –NAHCON Chairman

Share

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their timely intervention in resolving the Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) controversy affecting Nigerian intending pilgrims.

Professor Usman revealed that the federal leaders’ involvement prompted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to reconsider its decision to issue BTA through Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards instead of cash.

According to him, the initial policy would have placed many Nigerian Pilgrims particularly those from rural communities at a disadvantage, given their limited exposure to formal banking systems and digital financial tools.

He emphasized that while the world is steadily moving towards digital solutions, such transitions must take into account the socio-cultural realities of the people affected. “No nation can afford to be left behind in a fast-changing world, but innovations must be gradually and thoughtfully introduced, respecting the background and capacity of the population,” he said.

The NAHCON chairman warned that failure to properly address the BTA issue may lead to recurring confusion and public outcry, as witnessed during the current and previous Hajj exercises. He urged all Hajj managers and stakeholders to adopt a more strategic and inclusive approach in implementing financial policies that impact pilgrims.

He further highlighted the inadequacy of ATM facilities in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, stressing that even in densely populated pilgrims’ neighborhoods, finding up to five functioning machines is rare. This, he said, poses a major challenge when millions converge for the annual pilgrimage.

Looking ahead, Professor Usman disclosed that NAHCON plans to hold a stakeholder meeting after the 2025 Hajj, under the guidance of the Vice President, to deliberate on a long-term solution that ensures efficiency without compromising accessibility and cultural sensitivity

