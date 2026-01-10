Tinubu, Shettima To Spend N11bn In 2026

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima would be spending cumulatively, the sum total of N11 billion ( N11,028,482,825) in 2026 fiscal year.

The sum of N8.4 billion (N8,386,186,951) is appropriated to the President’s office (State House operations) in the 2026 budget while his deputy would be spending N2.6 billion (N2,642,295,874) in 2026 fiscal year, according to the 2026 Appropriation Bill sighted by the Sunday Telegraph.

The Office of Chief of Staff to the President is voted N1.3 billion (N1,360,083,843) as operating budget allocation in 2026 fiscal year.

A breakdown of President Tinubu’s budget put recurrent and other costs at N7,608,995,888.

In 2026, president Tinubu will expend the sum of N6,140,709,822 on international travels and others and another N873,886,689 on local travel and transport .

The sum total of N79,671,849 is voted for drugs and medical supplies, N56,432,522 is for his meals and refreshments; N65,775,786 for honorarium and sitting allowance.

In 2026 to fund publicity and advertisement of the president, it would cost N14,630,247.

For Shettima, N171,027,419 is appropriated for food stuffs and catering material supplies, refreshment and meals to gulp N14,998,867, office stationaries/computer consumables to cost N5,229,962, honorarium and sitting allowance to gulp N21,800,875; N615,509,438 to be expanded in rehabilitation/repairs of residential building and another N208,873,576 budgeted for renovation of Vice- president quarters at the State House, presidential Villa Abuja, another N208,873,576 budgeted for the renovation of Vice- president guest House ( 4) at Asokoro and for the purchasing of printers, photocopies and media equipment, N25,875,767 is voted for the items.

The Office of the Chief of Staff to the President has N1,360,083,843 budget for 2026. N1,000,477,984 is set aside for overhead N312,914,045 to be expanded on local training, N24,895,200 set aside for refreshment and meals; N199,500,000 for the purchase of motor vehicles and N312,914,045 for local training.

President Tinubu in December presented the ₦58.18 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly, vowing that 2026 will mark a decisive shift toward stronger discipline in budget execution and results-driven governance.

President Tinubu said the Budget, titled “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity,” is designed to consolidate recent economic reforms and translate stabilising macroeconomic indicators into improved living standards for Nigerians.

The President announced the end of the long-standing practice of running multiple budgets in the country.

He said the era of overlapping budgets, abandoned projects, inherited obligations, and perpetual rollovers must come to an end if Nigeria is to achieve fiscal discipline and sustainable development.

“Before I go any further, let me be upfront. This is a reset, a very hard one,” President Tinubu declared.

He said the practice of avoiding abandoned projects, piling up contractual obligations, and running multiple budgets on a single inflow has continued to undermine effective governance and economic planning.

“We are terminating the habit of running three budgets in one inflow. By March 31, 2026, all capital liabilities from previous years will be fully funded and closed.

“From April, Nigeria will operate on a single budget backed by a single revenue cycle — no overlaps, no excuses, no rollovers,” he said.

On measures to ensure strict adherence to appropriate timelines, improved revenue mobilisation, and tighter accountability across government institutions, the President said the 2025 budget implementation faced the realities of transition and competing execution demands.