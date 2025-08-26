Tinubu, Shettima, Others To Attend GbaramatuVoice Lecture

President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashin Shettima, have been invited by a leading pan-Niger Delta media organization, GbaramatuVoice, to commemorate its 10th anniversary with a historic two-day event featuring a Public Lecture and the Niger Delta Night of Honor 2025.

The anniversary celebration is scheduled to hold on August 27 and 28, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The milestone will highlight a decade of impactful journalism, cultural preservation, and consistent advocacy for peace, justice, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

It is expected to attract Nigeria’s foremost leaders, policymakers, diplomats, industry stakeholders, traditional rulers, civil society, and cultural icons for conversations on pressing national issues and to honor distinguished contributors to progress in the Niger Delta and the nation.

Also invited to grace the occasion are the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Other eminent dignitaries include Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil); Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); and Dr. Dennis Otuaro, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).