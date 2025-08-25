Tinubu, Shettima, Others Invited As GbaramatuVoice Celebrates 10th Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, have been invited by a leading pan-Niger Delta media organisation, GbaramatuVoice, to commemorate its 10th Anniversary with a historic two-day event featuring a Public Lecture and the Niger Delta Night of Honour 2025.

The anniversary celebration is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 27, and Thursday, August 28, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The milestone will highlight a decade of impactful journalism, cultural preservation, and consistent advocacy for peace, justice, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

It is expected to attract Nigeria’s foremost leaders, policymakers, diplomats, industry stakeholders, traditional rulers, civil society, and cultural icons for conversations on pressing national issues and to honour distinguished contributors to progress in the Niger Delta and the nation.

Also invited to grace the occasion are the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Other eminent dignitaries include Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil); Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); and Dr. Dennis Otuaro, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

Governors of the Niger Delta states are also expected to attend, alongside a strong delegation of federal and state legislators. The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.. Emomotimi Guwor, and Rt. Hon. Julius Gbabojor Pondi, Member representing Burutu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, will lead lawmakers from the Niger Delta to the gathering.

Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali, National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), will chair the events, while Professor Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), will deliver the keynote address.

The celebration will also host a distinguished assembly of royal fathers from across the Niger Delta and beyond. His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba, Pere of the Ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom, will serve as host.

Others include His Royal Majesty, King (Capt.) Joseph I. Timiyan, Ebenanawei of Ogulagha Kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum; His Royal Majesty, Pere S.P. Luke Kalanama VIII, Pere of Akugbene Mein Kingdom and First Vice President, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council; His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass; His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom and Chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council; His Royal Majesty, King Obukohwo Monday Arthur Whiskey, Udurhie I, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom; and His Royal Majesty, Barr. Shadrach Erebulu, Aduo III, Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, among others.

In addition to political and royal dignitaries, the celebration will witness the presence of key Niger Delta leaders, including High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo; Mr. Matthew Tonlagha, CEO/Chairman of Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited; and High Chief Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, among other influential stakeholders from the region.

The Public Lecture will be held on Wednesday at Anambra Hall, Transcorp Hilton, while the Niger Delta Night of Honour will follow on Thursday at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, with red carpet from 4:00 p.m. and the main ceremony commencing at 5:00 p.m.

The two-day anniversary event will provide a platform for national dialogue, cultural expression, and recognition of distinguished leaders and institutions whose efforts have advanced peace, development, and stability in both the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

Reflecting on the milestone, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GbaramatuVoice, Mr. Jacob Abai, stated:

“This anniversary is a testament to a decade of resilience, advocacy, and cultural preservation. It is a moment to honour our leaders and communities, amplify the voices of the Niger Delta, and chart a course for sustainable peace, justice, and development in our region and in Nigeria.”