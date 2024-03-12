Tinubu, Shettima, Others Attends Book Launch On 2023 Presidential Election

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, other notable Nigerians and political heavyweights will on Tuesday launch a book titled, “Beating All Odds: diaries and Essays on How Bola Tinubu Became President,” authored by essayist and Chairman of the editorial board of The Nation Newspapers, Mr. Sam Omatseye.

New Telegraph reports that all dignitaries for the 2023 Presidential Election book launch are expected to gather at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, March 12.

The book gave an inside account of how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the February 2023 Nigeria presidential election.

“The book, which is the first major work to give an account of and context to one of Nigeria’s most tempestuous election seasons, will be launched on Tuesday, March 12, at the Shehu Musa Yar Adua Centre in Abuja,” Omatseye said.

Expected at the unveiling are high-profile political actors, media personalities and members of the civil societies.

The event will be chaired by Chief Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Ogun State.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the subject of the book, is expected to attend as well as Vice President Kashim Shettima. The chief host is Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former governor of Rivers State,” the organisers said.