‘Tinubu, Shettima, Govs, Bankers Should Declare Assets Publicly’

Scores of participants at a conference organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) have called on President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to declare their assets publicly. They also urged them to ensure public access to their assets declaration as a moral lesson to strengthen public confidence in the Federal Government’s fight against corruption.

They also called on other government officials at the local, state and federal levels to declare their assets in line with the constitution of Nigeria, either as newcomers in the public service or as those who have completed their tenure. The delegates also demanded that public servants and bankers should be made to declare their assets as a way to curb graft across the board.

The participants made the call in a communique issued at the end of the 32nd Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) held in Kano, which was made available to journalists yesterday. The conference, according to the communiqué, was themed: “Fight against corruption in Nigeria: Declaration of Assets for Public Office Holders.”

Presentations were made by the Chairman, HEDA Resource Centre, Mr Suraju Olanrewaju; Mr Femi Falana (SAN); Executive Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Magaji; Chairman, the Code of Conduct Bureau, Prof Isa Mohammed; Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulkarim Chukkol; Director-General of the National Orientation Agency and ICPC were all represented, among others.

The Chairman of the event was a former Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Sadiq Isah Radda. The participants said that even though the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) was established in 1979, public officials continue to undermine the key instrument in the global fight against corruption.

They observed that the CCB also covers owning of foreign accounts, secret society membership and conflict of interest of public officials. The communique noted that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) currently is expected to hit $489.80 billion by the end of 2023 and is projected to peak at $522.16 in 2024. According to them, while former President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, declared their assets in 2015, they allegedly failed to do the same in 2023 after eight years of leading the country.

“Corruption fuels poverty, unemployment, extremism and all forms of human misery. Asset declaration remains one of the instruments needed to fight graft among public officials,” the participants noted. Radda regretted that in 2015, former President Buhari sent members of PACAC to South Korea to understudy the fight against corruption regarding asset declaration.

He said on returning to the country, a series of recommendations were made to the National Assembly, but that the leadership of the legislature frustrated the far-reaching reforms necessary to defeat corruption in Nigeria. HEDA Chairman, Olanrewaju, said HEDA Resource Centre’s recent global investigations revealed that 10 Nigerian government officials in the United States allegedly own illicit property worth $56 million while 13 others in the United Kingdom allegedly fraudulently acquired property worth 120 million pounds.

The representatives, according to the communique, commended the Code of Conduct Bureau for having filed over 1,000 cases of non- declaration of assets, adding that the institution needs greater empowerment for efficient performance. The communique said it is the duty of the Code of Conduct Bureau to ensure public servants declare their assets in line with constitutional provisions. The CCB should guarantee access to the public assets declared by public officials.

“In this respect, the National Assembly should empower the Code of Conduct Bureau to be able to perform its constitutional duties without hindrance.”