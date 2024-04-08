Tinubu, Shettima Arrive Lagos, Maiduguri For Eid-el-Fitri

President Bola Tinubu yesterday arrived Lagos State to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, which signifies the end of Ramadan. Similarly, Vice President Kashim Shettima also arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital yesterday, ahead of the celebration, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Eid-El-Fitr celebration marking the end of Ramadan fasting is expected to hold Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the Lunar calendar heralding the new Islamic month of Shawwal. However, the President’s aircraft touched down at 4.30 p.m. at the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

Tinubu was received by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some of his cabinet members. He is expected to return to Abuja after the Eid-elfitri holidays. Meanwhile, Shettima, on arrival at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Maiduguri, was received by the Borno Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, members of the State Executive Council and party chieftains. Also, security has been beefed up in Maiduguri and environs as usual during such festive periods.