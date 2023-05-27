Tinubu, Shettima, Appointed, Ordained From Heaven, Says Cleric

… expresses Confidence in the capability of the President-Elect

An Ado Ekiti based Cleric and founder of the Holy Trinity Authority Prophetic Church International, Prophet James Omitade, has restated that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, were ordained for the country’s top job from heaven.

Playing down the noise about the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the Cleric was enthused that the duo of Tinubu and Shettima will surprise Nigerians with good performances, while in the saddle of governance of the country.

Omitade, who had earlier predicted Tinubu’s victory, said the former Lagos State Governor has the competence, humility and global contacts that can make him succeed as a president.

Setting agenda for the incoming government, Omitade advised Tinubu to restructure the civil service, tackle insecurity, unemployment, power problem, and economic hardship and undertake urban renewal policy across states, by creating suburban cities like advanced climes to reinforce development.

The Cleric spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Saturday, in his message to the incoming administration.

Omitade urged Tinubu to work assiduously to ensure that justice thrives in Nigeria through strict obedience to the constitution, regretting that “Nigeria has reviewed her laws several times through law review commission, yet, people don’t understand the laws, except legal practitioners”.

Speaking on Tinubu’s fitness for the tasking job, Omitade said; “I have no doubt about the competency, capability and determination of the president-elect and his vice. They have been appointed and ordained for this herculean task right before they were born.

“I know they were both endowed with wit and the acumen to fulfil the great tasks ahead. Everybody domiciled in Nigeria knows that all the odds were against them to prevent them from winning the election.

“From abrupt fuel shortage to overnight change of currency, just to make the electorate suffer and vote out the party in power with baleful hatred. When God says Yes, nobody can say no. One with God is the majority.

“Mr President-elect, as you take your oath and begin the arduous task of steering Nigeria’s ship, I pray that He shall supply you with all enablement that everything within and outside the country including the global economy shall be to your favour. They shall answer to your beck and call and dance to your whims and caprices”.

On the expediency of entrenchment of justice in the country, Omitade said Nigeria would regain its respect and image globally if the government and politicians can set the pace in this regard via Tinubu’s instrumentality.

“How I wish this will translate into reality for the first time in the history of post-independent Nigeria. The first person or group who is supposed to respect and obey the law is the government. From the Federal to the State and Local governments, no one should be above the law.

“A country where there are different methods of summons, warrants, arrest, prosecution/trial, judgement and execution for different categories, classes and cadres of people? Is there equality and justice in such an environment?

“A politician, government official (Civil servant) and office worker will be the first to be eligible for bail no matter the amount he/she stole, then can trade in money for a fine or settlement out of court without seeing the four corners of prison house! Yet he or she is instrumental to societal unemployment”.

Omitade added that the in-coming administration should make urban renewal a priority policy across the states of the federation, saying only a few state’s capital cities can boast of good roads, with well-paved pedestrian lanes.

“Based on my knowledge of urban and regional development, no city in Nigeria can boast of attaining the status of New York City, which was 100 years.

“I suggest that the president-elect constitutes a committee on each state of the federation, who will select a sub-urban community, next to the state capital where some beautiful structures in the Federal Capital Territory can be replicated.

“Nothing prevents the FG from declaring a state of emergency on the state government’s purse and earnings. The budget deficit could be as well be financed through cutbacks in the huge salaries and perks of both Federal and State legislators, top civil servants and other political appointees”, he said.