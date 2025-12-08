Tinubu: Shehu Yar’Adua Was A Symbol Of National Conscience, Integrity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the late Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, describing him as a symbol of national conscience, civic duty, and unwavering integrity.

According to Yomi Odunuga, a spokesman to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, the President stated this in Abuja on Monday when he launched a new civic anthology titled ‘Letters to the Union We Hope to Become’.

The event, which was held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, marked the 28th anniversary of the elder statesman’s passing.

Represented by the SGF, the President said the gathering was not merely a commemoration, but a renewal of the national values Yar’Adua fought for.

He said the Late Yar’Adua fought for justice, unity, accountability, and principled leadership, adding that these values form the pillars of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking before an audience of political leaders, civil society actors, writers and members of the Yar’Adua family, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu said the late Tafida Katsina represented a rare blend of patriotism, sacrifice, and political clarity that continued to inspire generations.

“Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was not simply a soldier in uniform. He demonstrated conviction, political awareness, patriotism, and selflessness. In service and in sacrifice, he embodied that rare spirit that places Nigeria before self and comfort,” he stated.

Tinubu reflected on the letters Yar’Adua wrote from prison, noting that they remained a moral compass for governance.

“From the solitude of prison, without the certainty of tomorrow, he wrote letters calling us to responsibility, stressing that Nigeria must be governed by institutions stronger than individuals,” he said.

“These convictions shape our efforts today to strengthen democratic institutions, uphold transparency, and build trust between government and citizens.”

He described the anthology being launched as an encouraging sign of a new generation rising to engage with nation-building, adding that the collection echoed his administration’s priorities in education, economic opportunity, security, youth empowerment and public sector integrity.

“Our pursuit of economic stabilisation, energy reform, food security, digital innovation and social justice must be anchored in the values we celebrate today,” he said.

The President explained that the government was investing heavily in economic drivers, youth creativity, infrastructure and programmes supporting the vulnerable, all aimed at building “a union that is fairer, more secure, more prosperous, and governed by citizens’ trust.”

Tinubu also highlighted Yar’Adua’s political legacy, recalling his pivotal roles in the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), and the political landscape before the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

“He was a phenomenal political strategist who had the fear of God,” the President said. “With his nationwide acceptance, he remained in pole position as a presidential aspirant before the word ‘annulment’ entered Nigeria’s political lexicon.”

He further praised the late General’s contribution to national unity through faith, noting that Yar’Adua championed the construction of the National Mosque in Abuja, now a landmark of national symbolism.

While urging Nigerians to treat the new anthology as a mirror of national truth and a guide for the future envisioned under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu commended the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation for preserving what he described as a legacy and national challenge, even as he encouraged contributors to continue nurturing civic imagination.

“Let us honour Shehu Musa Yar’Adua not only with remembrance, but with resolve. We must not only speak of hope; we must build the nation worthy of it.