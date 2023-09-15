Tinubu Sets Up Committee To End Farmers-Herders Crisis

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday set up a presidential committee to reform the livestock industry in a bid to proffer solutions to the recurring clashes between the farmers and herders.

President Tinubu set up the committee after receiving a report from the National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts in Nigeria in Abuja.

According to the statement made available to New Telegraph by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the establishment of the committee is a life-changing opportunity for Nigeria, “as it has the potential to transform the livestock industry and create jobs for millions of people.

“The Federal Government is fully prepared to cover the cost of acquiring the land. These opportunities will provide gainful employment for our veterinary doctors while opening doors for the private sector as the provision of new educational opportunities for herders’ and their children emerge. Medical facilities will be established. This is a life-changing opportunity that we have.”

He added that the committee will work in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, with the goal of presenting recommendations aimed at promoting harmonious relations between herders and farmers. These recommendations will also focus on ensuring the security and economic prosperity of all Nigerians.

“Imagine us producing enough milk for our schoolchildren. Imagine us becoming net exporters of cheese and yoghurt. Imagine us producing the skin massively with a major Nigerian leather industry. Imagine us providing cold storage facilities and employment across the nation.

“These things are possible in front of us,” Tinubu said as he commended the former Governor of Kano State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, for convening the National Conference on Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts in Nigeria, which produced the report that informed the establishment of the committee.

According to him, the conflict between herders and farmers is a homegrown problem that has persisted for too long.

“Out of every tragedy, if you are careful, you will see an opportunity. We have faced this conflict for some time. We know it is a homegrown problem. It is very hard for people to stay away from their traditional, old ways,

“I tried in 2018 to bring about a solution to this problem, but it proved elusive. But I’ve been told not to ever give up and today I believe the solution is here,” he added.