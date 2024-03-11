Tinubu Sets To Unveil Plans To End Farmers/Herders Clash

…As Gov Bago targets over N1trillion investment

As part of plans to address the herders-farmers clash which has resulted in food scarcity and incessant insecurity across the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has on Monday assured Nigerians that his administration would launch a national livestock policy that will resolve the challenges in three weeks’ time.

While giving the assurance at the commissioning of the multi-billion naira Agricultural Mechanization machinery and the Agro free processing Zone at the remodelled and renamed Minna International Airport said, Nigerians have no business to be able to feed its teaming population.

According to him “let us re-organize, I know what it means as an economic sabotage for roaming cows to eat up the crops and vegetation of our farmers.

“I know what it means, I know it could be painful. We will re-orient the herders and make provision for cattle rearing.

“You are the governors who must provide the land; provide us the land. I, as the President, am committed to giving you in two, or three weeks a comprehensive programme that will solve this problem.

“We are in Minna to commission the agricultural machinery to put confirmation and truth to agro-processing development growth in the country”.

President Tinubu further noted that Nigerians have no business not being able to feed its teaming population, adding that “we can feed all Nigerian school pupils by providing them with milk and free dairy products like eggs daily.

“With the right leadership. We must care for people and formulate the right policy to solve the incessant clash between herders and farmers that is causing security issues.”

Furthermore, he stated that, the Federal Government is ready to partner with State governments to banish hunger in the Country with deliberate policies.

Accordingly, he said “It is necessary for me to support States like Niger towards ensuring food sufficiency ”

President Tinubu assured that his administration will not make excuses for the current challenges, but would continue to do his best to re-engineer the economy and the country ahead.

“Those complaining should persevere as the Government is working round the clock to put the Country back on the path of development”, he said.

President Tinubu then commended Governor Umaru Bago for his style of leadership to feed the Nation, saying “I commend your infrastructure development drive and I can guarantee you of my administration’s support.”

Speaking earlier, Governor Umaru Bago disclosed that his administration is targeting to cultivate a total of one million hectares of arable land and is expecting 50 metric tons of grains which is expected to generate 500 billion Naira.

The Governor popularly known as Farmer Governor, said the agricultural revolution in the State is attracting about One Trillion naira investment from the private sector and collaboration from other State Governments.