Tinubu Sets To Unveil 3,112 ‘Renewed Hope’ Housing Units

All plans have been concluded for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to officially unveil the 3,112 “Renewed Hope” housing units in the Karsana area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

New Telegraph reports, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu will formally open the housing estate on Thursday, February 8.

It would be recalled that in December 2023, the Ministry and a group of companies led by Continental Civil and General Construction Limited and Ceezali Limited signed a Public-Private Partnership project that included the groundbreaking exercise.

The project involved the construction of 100,000 housing units across the country.

In the FCT, the Federal Ministry of Dwelling & Urban Development (FMHUD) released a statement stating that 3,112 of the 20,000 dwelling units planned for the first phase will be built at the Karsana site.

The President’s groundbreaking exercise will officially launch the FMHUD-initiated Renewed Hope Cities and Estates plan, which aims to boost the nation’s housing supply and close the current housing gap.

The Cities will have a minimum of 1,000 dwelling units per site in each of the country’s six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while the Estates in the remaining 30 states will have a minimum of 500 housing units per site.

The developments would be planned as integrated living communities that cater to all income levels, according to Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

The project will have low- to medium-income housing consisting of bedroom blocks of flats, two-bedroom blocks of flats, and three-bedroom blocks of flats; for high-income housing, there will be two-bedroom terraces, four-bedroom terraces, four-bedroom duplexes, and five-bedroom duplexes.

Although the developers who sourced the land for the PPP project at Karsana are funding it, the Ministry stated that it will make it easier for off-takers to access the houses from subscribers to the National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme, which is run by the Ministry’s agency, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

The statement reads: “The project is the first in a series that the Ministry will be embarking on in the coming weeks. Others are the 2,500 Renewed Hope City housing units at the Ibeju-Lekki Coastal City, Lagos, 500-housing unit Renewed Hope Estate in Kano and 250 housing units in 12 states, two in each geopolitical zone, as Renewed Hope Estates in Ogun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Benue, Yobe, Gombe, Katsina and Sokoto.

“At the core of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme is the cross-subsidy component where 80 per cent of the housing units developed will be sold at commercial rate while 20 per cent will be sold at concessionary rates to low- and medium-income Nigerians who are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress. The idea is to deploy profits made from the commercial units as a subsidy for the units reserved for low- and medium-income earners.”

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria will offer single-digit, 30-year mortgage loans as well as rent-to-own options, which allow borrowers to move in and pay for homeownership in monthly, quarterly, or annual instalments. For high-earners, outright purchases are also an option.

Recall that N18.9 billion was authorised by the President in the 2024 budget for the Urban and Slum Upgrading Programme and N100 billion for the Ministry in the 2023 Supplementary Budget for the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates. The President’s Top 10 projects for 2024 included the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project.