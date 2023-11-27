Tinubu Sets To Present Proposed 2024 Budget – Abbas

Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Monday, said President Bola Tinubu is set to present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly soon.

Abbas made the announcement was made during a one-day capacity-building retreat for Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of House committees held in Abuja.

Present at the event were the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu; Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; a former President of the Senate and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; many members of the House as well as representatives of Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) and YIAGA Africa, who provided support for the retreat.

Hon. Abbas Tajudeen reminded the committee chairmen and their deputies that the legislature is central to the nation’s democracy, emphasising that a strong House was integral to ensuring that governance is conducted in an open, accountable, and representative manner.

READ ALSO:

“As chairmen and deputy chairmen of various committees, we must ensure that the House delivers on its Legislative Agenda. All Committees should study the relevant sections of the Agenda and incorporate them into their work plans. You are encouraged to rely on the Agenda and generate Bills, Motions and other legislative interventions.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“The success of the Agenda hinges on the efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of our committees. In order to encourage compliance, we established the Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of Standing and Ad-hoc Committees for the first time in the history of the Nigerian legislature. Its mandate is to ensure that all Committees live up to their mandates and operate effectively.

“The Committee will submit regular reports to the House and Leadership on the activities of all committees. I wish to encourage Committees to operate as ‘teams, consisting of chairmen, deputies, and all their members, not just a few individuals.

“To be effective, Committees must hold regular meetings, develop and adhere to annual work plans, report regularly, and engage with the public. However, the general effectiveness of Committees is contingent on a clear understanding of your mandate and objectives,” he said.

He further announced plans for a Budget Town Hall Meeting to enable citizen input into the 2024 Appropriation, marking the first time such an engagement is planned at the national level.

Speaker invited partners to collaborate in preparing for a vigorous and all-inclusive budget process.

He said: “As we expect to receive the 2024 Appropriation Bill in a few days, I wish to state that the House will convene a Budget Town Hall Meeting to enable citizens to make inputs into the 2024 Appropriation.

“It is the first time such an engagement is planned at the national level. I invite our partners to work with us in preparing for a vigorous and all-inclusive budget process.

“To ensure speedy passage of the 2024 budget, I charge all committees to double their efforts and finalise all considerations in two weeks.

“However, this does not imply haphazard and superficial consideration of the budget. Rather, it is a challenge to you to deploy all resources and make the needed sacrifices to ensure we pass the budget in good time for the good of all Nigerians.”