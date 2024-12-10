Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to inaugurate the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Command and Control Centre at its headquarters in Abuja.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to enhance surveillance and border management across Nigeria’s international airports.

Ahead of the high-profile event, scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, security has been significantly tightened around the NIS headquarters.

As part of these measures, passport processing services have been temporarily suspended, and Nigerians with scheduled biometric appointments have been advised to reschedule.

Nearby banks within the premises have also halted operations, with security forces closely monitoring access to the area.

The new Command and Control Centre is equipped with advanced technologies that enable authorities to monitor passenger movements at international airports nationwide.

This includes the capacity to track and restrict entry for individuals flagged as potential security threats.

The Centre is connected to electronic gates installed at key airports such as Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, reflecting the government’s commitment to streamlining border operations and improving air travel security.

Last week, Minister of Interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo revealed that 14 individuals flagged as security risks were successfully barred from entering Nigeria, demonstrating the effectiveness of the enhanced system.

