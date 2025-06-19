Share

President Bola Tinubu is expected in Kaduna State on Thursday, June 19 for the inauguration of several key developmental projects executed by the administration of Governor Uba Sani.

Tinubu’s visit to Kaduna State was rescheduled from Wednesday to Thursday, due to the recent attacks in Benue, he shifted his trip.

The visit forms part of activities marking Sani’s two years in office.

The projects lined up for inauguration include the 300-bed Specialist Hospital in Millennium City, Kaduna, built by the state government to bolster the provision of healthcare services.

Tinubu will also inaugurate the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun, road projects in Soba, and Samaru Kataf Local Government Areas as well as the 24-kilometre Kafanchan Township Road.

Others are the Tudun Biri Road, the 22km road linking Kauru and Kubau LGAs as wll as the Vocational and Skills Training Centre in Tudun Biri.

Tinubu is also expected to unveil 100 Compressed Natural Gas buses, as part of efforts to modernise the state’s public transportation system.

The projects are part of the administration’s focus on infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, youths empowerment, and economic growth.

The state government described the visit as a significant moment for the people of Kaduna and an opportunity to showcase ongoing efforts to transform the state through impactful governance.

