Tinubu Sets To Commission New Power Plant In Abia

President Bola Tinubu will on Friday, February 24 commission a Geometric Power Generation Plant at Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this after the state Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti on Tuesday.

According to the Information Commissioner, the commissioning of the plant is expected to boost power generation and make a business thrive in Aba and environs and other areas within the Aba ring-fenced, adding that President Tinubu is expected to be in Abia State for the commissioning.

Prince Kanu noted that commissioning the Geometric Power Plant was a dream come through for both Geometrics and Abia State Government.

READ ALSO:

“The State Government has worked assiduously behind the scenes to ensure that the project is realized because when that plant comes on stream, it will benefit our people,” he said.

The power project, the commissioner stated underscored the commitment of the State Government to boost the economic fortunes through the encouragement of private sector investment in infrastructure.