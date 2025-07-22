Tinubu Sets Q1 2026 Target For Take-Off Of Single Window Project

President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Single Window (NSW) Steering Committee to ensure that the platform becomes fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

The directive was conveyed during the fifth steering committee meeting held on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja, where the President was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to a statement issued by Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the Chief of Staff noted that the recent Tax Reform Acts, signed into law in June, reinforced the need to accelerate financial and trade reforms in line with the administration’s goal of building a $1 trillion economy.

Gbajabiamila stressed the significance of the National Single Window initiative, describing it as one of the President’s flagship transformative projects that must be delivered efficiently and within the set timeline.

“It is important that we remain focused on this project so that we meet our timelines and deliver the results Mr. President expects,” he said.

He noted that the NSW would serve as a unified electronic platform to streamline Nigeria’s import and export processes, enhance transparency, boost trade and investment revenues, and improve the country’s international business standing.

He urged all agencies involved to refine their targets and key performance indicators (KPIs) in order to meet the Phase 1 rollout timeline.

“I do expect that since the last meeting of the steering committee held on April 8, 2025, all stakeholders have actively progressed with the required KPIs and set targets to ensure we go live with Phase 1 in Q1 2026, as scheduled,” Gbajabiamila said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, described the progress as encouraging but emphasized the need for accelerated implementation.

“We must now move from strategy to action. This project is complex but transformational. Let’s remove all remaining roadblocks,” Edun said.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, similarly urged the committee to intensify its efforts and meet the Q1 2026 deadline without fail.

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, thanked the President for his continued support and noted that the project has now received legal backing.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your unwavering support. With the Single Window now enshrined in law, the work ahead is clear, and the reward for hard work is indeed more work,” Adedeji said, urging committee members to remain focused.

Providing a progress update, the Director of the NSW Project, Tola Fakolade, revealed that all key milestones for the second quarter of 2025 had been successfully achieved and that the customisation of the Single Window platform was already underway.

“We remain confident in our ability to meet the rollout timelines,” he assured.

Launched in April 2024, the National Single Window project is a Federal Government digital trade facilitation initiative aimed at creating a centralized electronic platform for importers and exporters. It seeks to integrate all agencies involved in trade operations onto a unified portal to reduce costs, cut delays, and enhance efficiency and transparency at Nigeria’s ports.

The NSW Steering Committee includes representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Trade and Investment, the FIRS, and the Nigeria Customs Service.