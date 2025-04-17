Tinubu Sets For London To Return After Easter Celebration

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Friday depart from Paris, France, to London in the United Kingdom (UK) for the Easter celebration.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu is set to return to Abuja and resumption of duties at Aso Villa after the Easter holiday.

According to the statement, the President remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even though he is away in Europe, adding that his absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

READ ALSO

The statement read, “The President left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

“His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.

“The President’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption.”

Share