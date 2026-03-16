Tinubu Set To Visit United Kingdom To Strengthen Nigeria-UK Relations

President Bola Tinubu is expected to undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom following an invitation extended by the British government and the UK monarch.

The visit according to the special adviser to President Tinubu on policy communication, Daniel Bwala, is expected to mark a step toward strengthening the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, while opening new opportunities for cooperation across key sectors.

The trip is aimed at renewing diplomatic ties and expanding collaboration between both countries.

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Key areas expected to dominate discussions include deepening diplomatic relations, boosting trade and investment, strengthening security cooperation, and engaging with Nigerians in the diaspora.

The visit will also focus on promoting cultural and educational exchange programmes, as well as reinforcing the historic ties that have long existed between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.