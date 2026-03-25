Tinubu Set To Open 60mw Bayelsa Gas Turbine Project

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation, Ebiuwou Koku- Obiyai, yesterday said the 60 Megawatt Gas Turbine is set for inauguration by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking to Federated Correspondent Chapel of NUJ in Yenagoa yesterday after a media assessment tour of the gas turbine site at Elebele, he urged residents to continue to support the state government.

Obiyai said: “You see, the time for the gas turbine to come up is the problem now because we don’t want to give time again. “Over the months, we have been giving time.

This time now we want everything to be set. “And we believe that the president of this nation will come and commission it. So, there are a lot of processes to tie that up. So I want Bayelsans to continue to support the government.

“Because you have gone and you have seen it with your eyes. That’s why I always say, it’s not so good to remain at home and criticize. You go and see what your government is doing. “The government is doing so much, we have invested so much. And I believe that Bayelsans will benefit from it, all of us.