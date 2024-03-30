Tinubu sensitive nation’s pulse -Adedayo

A former personal photographer of President Bola Tinubu, Mr. Stephen Adedayo, has described President Tinubu’s preference for low-key birthday celebration for his 72nd Birthday as “laudable and quintessential”, and which shows him as sensitive and interested in the well-being of Nigerians.

The Ekiti-born Adedayo, who is also a former personal photographer to the heroine of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Late Kudirat Abiola, served as personal photographer of the president while the latter was governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007. Speaking at a special prayer get-together organised for the President and his entire team towards a successful tenure in commemoration of the president’s 72nd birthday. At the event held at Lagos House, Alausa Ikeja, the veteran photo artist noted that only a sensitive, visionary, consistent and futuristic leader can take such a thorough and thought-provoking decision as cancelling such a big event like his 72nd birthday.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu, through his Special Adviser on information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, had expressed preference for a low-profile birthday celebration towards his 72nd birthday on March 29; but announced that the President has advised his associates and well-wishers who may intend to celebrate with him on that day to channel their resources to charity organisations. The President also banned any form of advertorial placement in newspaper, radio and television stations. Tinubu had cited the present mood of the nation and recent killing of officers and men of the Army and Police in Delta State and recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of the country. According to Adedayo, “the birthday cancellation shows Tinubu’s interest for Nigerians’ well-being, there is no doubt about this.”