November 26, 2025
November 26, 2025
Tinubu Sends Three Ambassadorial Nominees To Senate

President Tinubu, Alleged Coup And New Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a list of three individuals to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for appointment as non-career ambassadors, seeking their confirmation.

During plenary session on Wednesday, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced that the nominees are Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State, and Ayodele Oke from Oyo State.

“The list contains three names for now, I am sure others will follow,” Akpabio said after reading the letter from the President.

The nominations come as part of Tinubu’s efforts to fill key diplomatic posts.

The Senate is now tasked with screening and confirming the nominees before official diplomatic postings can begin.

