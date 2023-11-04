Tinubu Sends Strong Message To Ministers, WarAgainst Personal Ambitions

President Bola Tinubu has urged his ministers to ensure they do not put their personal goals ahead of the administration’s plan to pull Nigeria out of poverty.

President Tinubu made the plea on Friday during a three-day retreat organised for ministers, permanent secretaries, presidential aides, and other high-ranking government officials at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Speaking at the retreat, Tinubu posited that all attendees must work together to change the narrative of the country and urged them to have candid conversations if they come across problems pertaining to Nigeria.

He emphasised the need for officials to work together in order to steer the country away from problems such as “elephantiasis.”

He, however, highlighted that he is determined to provide the Nigerian people with results and that no justifications from his ministers or him personally should be accepted.

In addition to his triumphant involvement in the 2023 presidential election, President Tinubu took delight in the favourable rulings he received in court disputes.

He said: “We have gathered here to sharpen the future, no threat about it.

“The responsibilities we bear are not just titles; they are the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians.

“You might be ready to forget about the rest of the world but as a Nigerian, let’s go out there, let’s bond together and make sure our country is fully recovered from elephantiasis. “You must put outside personal ambition and focus on the progress of our nation. It is through this that we can be truly proud. “I am proud standing before you. I’m very, very proud of every one of you. And I am proud of myself, too. I went for election and won with your support; they took me to court, and I won.” While extracting the commitment of the ministers and other government officials to work together as a team to achieve the goals of the administration, President Tinubu said: “We are about to close this three-day cabinet retreat. Are we proud that we are Nigerian? Are we sure that we’ve done this? “We have a responsibility to our country to make sure we change entirely the narrative about Nigeria. “If we have problems, let’s talk to one another, let’s have conversations, gentle conversations about our country. It’s not about just leaving me alone. I’m going home; you may not have a home. “There’s nothing you can do successfully without good healthcare, reduction poverty. Like I said before, poverty is not a shameful thing but is not acceptable. “Are we going to dig our people out of it? “If you look at your background, no matter where you are today, there’s a trace of poverty beneath. So, it’s left for you and me to navigate this ship out of poverty. “We have a lot of work ahead of us; I am confident now with the attendance concentration, you’ve seen the quality and the character of ministers; you’ve seen it.” Tinubu noted that his administration has tinkered with its focus areas, saying: “Area one, reform the economy to deliver sustain inclusive growth; “Two, strengthen national security for peace and prosperity; boost agriculture to achieve food security; unlock energy and natural resources for sustainable development; enhance infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth; “Focus on education, health and social investment as essential pillars of development; and accelerate diversification through industrialisation, digitisation and creative industry, manufacturing and innovative technology.” The document suggested creating a uniform set of guidelines outlining the requirements for Ministers and Agency Head appointments. Additionally, it suggested enhancing the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) budget’s alignment with the President’s vision, strategic objectives, and pertinent Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Other important suggestions include assessing the effectiveness of earlier federal government intervention programmes and carrying out appropriate pre- and post-project evaluations to ascertain the programmes’ efficacy. Permit-promoted judges to finish cases in progress in their new roles to enhance the legal system. Revive the executive-legislature conference/tripartite meetings to discuss pre-budget issues ahead of time and to define consequences and accelerate the prosecution of individuals, including lawmakers, who do not complete contracts awarded to them. On policies and priorities for the Renewed Hope agenda, the retreat recommended reforming the economy to deliver sustained, inclusive growth; and reforming tariff structure to enable trade while supporting domestic production. Other recommendations are to incorporate more equity financing, rather than debt financing, for fiscal operations and ensure the annual budget is aligned with strategic priorities, among others.