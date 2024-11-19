Tinubu Sends Names Of REC Nominees To Senate For Approval

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday forwarded three names of Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) to the Senate for approval.

The letter was read by the President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio during plenary session.

The request by the President has been referred to the committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to report back as soon as feasible.

