Tinubu Sends Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 To Senate

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday formally transmitted the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 to the Senate, signaling a major step toward modernizing Nigeria’s legal framework.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the plenary session, read the bill on the floor of the Senate.

The legislation is intended to replace the outdated Legal Practitioners Act of 2004 and introduce comprehensive reforms to regulate and elevate professional standards across the country’s legal sector.

Akpabio highlighted that the bill emphasizes public interest, the rule of law, and public trust in legal services, embedding principles such as integrity, confidentiality, and ethical conduct as core to legal practice.

The bill also establishes a Legal Practitioner Disciplinary Committee, empowered to investigate and sanction lawyers guilty of misconduct, including suspension or removal from the legal roll. Other provisions include a mandatory two-year pupillage, compulsory ongoing education for legal professionals, standardized licensing, and official stamps and seals for authenticating legal documents.

Following its reading, the bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for detailed examination, with a report due back to the Chamber within four weeks.

The Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 represents a significant effort to reform Nigeria’s legal profession, ensuring it meets contemporary challenges and upholds justice nationwide.