Tinubu Sends 5-Man Delegation To Attend Jesse Jackson’s Burial

President Bola Tinubu has sent a five-person delegation to represent him and the country at the final burial rites of Rev. Jesse Jackson, the American civil rights leader, activist and former presidential candidate.

Jackson passed away at age 84 on February 17 in Chicago. Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is the leader of the delegation.

Other members are the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca OdumegwuOjukwu; the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Special Presidential Envoy for Global and Pan-African Affairs, Brian Browne; and the Senior Special Assistant, Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaye. The delegation will deliver President Tinubu’s message of condolences to the Jackson family