Tinubu, Senator Kalu Celebrate IBB @84

President Bola Tinubu has said that the former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), would be remembered for his administration’s massive investments in the country as he celebrated his 84th birthday yesterday.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu noted that IBB would be remembered for projects such as the Third Mainland Bridge and the reforms that liberalised the Nigerian economy. The President rejoiced with the family, friends, and associates of the former military leader whose eight years of rule greatly impacted Nigeria’s socio-economic and political development.

The former military leader established the State Security Service, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), among others. He also highlighted Babangida’s role in creating states and relocating the Federal capital from Lagos to Abuja.

And Senator Orji Uzor Kalu yesterday also sent his heartfelt wishes to former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) on his 84th birthday anniversary. In his birthday message, the former Abia State governor extolled the virtues of the elder statesman, whom he described as not only a mentor but also a political father who played a significant role in shaping his political journey.

The Senate Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC) Chairman said Babangida’s leadership style, courage, and vision for a united Nigeria have remained unmatched, adding that his contributions to peace, stability, and national integration will never be forgotten.