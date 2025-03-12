Tinubu, Sen Kalu Mourn Ex-foreign Affairs Minister, Onyia

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Chief Dubem Onyia, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who passed away on Monday at 73. According to him, Onyia was a brilliant administrator, accountant, and respected political leader.

He hailed from Enugu State in the Southeast. In addition to his stint as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, he served as Chairman of the International Technical Commission for the National Boundary Commission, the Nigeria Economic Joint Commission, and the Sao Tome and Principe Joint Boundary Commission.

While mourning his passing, Tinubu extolled Onyia’s rich record of service and commitment to nation building. Also reacting, the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, expressed his sadness over the passing of Chief Onyia.

In a statement yesterday, Kalu described Onyia as a seasoned diplomat, astute politician, and dedicated patriot who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s foreign relations and national development.

“The news of Chief Dubem Onyia’s passing is heartbreaking. He was a highly respected statesman who played a vital role in strengthening Nigeria’s international engagements and promoting national unity.

His contributions as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and in various strategic capacities will not be forgotten,” Kalu stated.

He extended his condolences to Onyia’s family, the government and people of Enugu State, and the diplomatic community, praying for the repose of his soul.

Onyia, who also served as chairman of several key international commissions, was a trustee of the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation and a recipient of numerous national and international honours.

