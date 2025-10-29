Tinubu Selfish For Sacking Service Chiefs, Says Atiku’s Aide

Demola Olarewaju, a Senior Political Aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday criticised President Bola Tinubu for sacking some Service Chiefs.

Recall that Tinubu had on Friday fired the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, replacing him with Gen. Olufemi Oluyede. Major Gen. W. Shaibu was appointed the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), with Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke set to assume office as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

The position of Chief of Naval Staff was assigned to Rear Admiral I. Abbas. According to Olarewaju, Tinubu must be a selfish President if it is true that he sacked the Service Chiefs because of a coup rumour.

Speaking on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, monitored by our correspondent, he said: “Unequivocally, no one wants a coup in Nigeria.

But this government is not being sincere with Nigerians. “Was there a military coup in the first place? None of the many government aides has come out to tell us categorically that there was a coup attempt or that there was no coup attempt.”