Tinubu Seeks UK Assistance in Tackling Insecurity In W’Africa

…Nigeria’s transforming at a remarkable pace, says King Charles III

President Bola Tinubu has sought the assistance of the United Kingdom (UK) in tackling the challenge of insecurity in the West African region.

The President made the call in his speech at the State Banquet held in his honour at Windsor Castle in London by the King of England. King Charles III, on behalf of the government of the United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian leader is currently on a two-day state visit to the UK at the behest of the King.

Tinubu, who spoke glowingly about the relationship between Nigeria and the UK and their citizens, said: “Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel.

“Nigeria carries an enormous responsibility to help safeguard regional stability. In confronting these threats, partnership with the United Kingdom remains essential and I look forward to my meeting with Prime Minister Kier Starmer tomorrow.

“Despite these challenges, Nigeria approaches the future with hope and confidence. We are a nation of diverse and vibrant people, of young people dreaming big, of entrepreneurs with a global outlook, and of a hopeful people determined to realise their full potential.

“Your Majesty, I am confident that the friendship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom will continue to grow.”

While assuring the King of Nigeria’s continuous role in the Commonwealth, the President reminisced about the assistance rendered by the UK in the days of the struggles for the enthronement of democracy under the military junta.

He said “Finally, Your Majesty, I wish to express Nigeria’s deep gratitude to this great nation for the refuge and support it extended during the dark years of military dictatorship. Like many Nigerians involved in the pro-democracy struggle, I found safety here, and I recall that my residence was placed under Metropolitan Police surveillance for protection following threats from agents of the junta.

“That solidarity remains etched in our collective memory, and it is deeply humbling for me to stand before Your Majesty today as the President of a democratic Nigeria. On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I thank Your Majesty, Her Majesty The Queen, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, other members of the Royal Family, and the people of the United Kingdom for their longstanding friendship.

In the spirit of friendship and our shared destiny, I invite you all to raise a glass with me: To the special bond between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and to the bright future that we shall build together.”

Responding, King Charles III thanked the Nigerian leader for his sacrifice by visiting during the holy month of Ramadan.

He recalled the warmth with which he was hosted while in Nigeria in 2018, acknowledging that the country was transforming at a remarkable pace.

He said: “During my most recent visit to Nigeria in 2018, when I was fortunate enough to be able to spend some time with your highly respected traditional leaders, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ooni of Ife, Onitsha, Warri, and The Emir of Kano, it was self-evident that while the warmth of the Nigerian welcome remains constant, the country itself is transforming at a remarkable pace. Nigeria hasn’t merely changed. It has arrived.

“Yours is now a nation of over two hundred and thirty million people, half of whom are under eighteen, with the energy, ingenuity, ambition and resolve to address the great challenges of our age.”

He said the UK was blessed with many Nigerian professionals living in the country, excelling in business, technology, academia, law, science, sport, literature and the arts, and public service.

According to him, so much of British culture has been enriched by Nigerians living in the UK.

“But who could have imagined that, when I first visited Nigeria thirty-six years ago today, so many of those I might have met would have gone on to have such an impact in the University.