Tinubu Seeks Stronger Economic, Defence Cooperation With UK

President Bola Tinubu has called on the government of the United Kingdom (UK) to deepen its partnership with Nigeria and Africa by investing more across sectors to see the African continent attain more sustainable and broad-based prosperity.

President Tinubu made the call yesterday when he received the UK’s Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly MP, in his office. This came as Cleverly re-instated his county’s support for the sanctions against the coupists in neighbouring Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), chaired by the Nigerian leader.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, while calling on the UK to commit more to win-win development partnerships for Nigeria and Africa, Tinubu recalled the history of decades of deep symbiotic connection and economic ties between the continent and the UK, adding that the government must work with Nigeria and the rest of Africa to create a competitive, technologically advanced economy. “I am happy to know that the United Kingdom is ready to work with us in Nigeria and Africa.

The United Kingdom must do more for the continent. We have not developed a competitive economy. “The Western economic programme should be able to help Nigeria pipe our gas to Europe since gas is acceptable as alternative clean energy. You must help us with the finance and facilitate the investment we require.”

On democracy, peace and stability in West Africa, Tinu- bu noted that security would remain a challenge as long as there were unstable governments in the sub-region. He asked the UK to support Nigeria to secure West Africa: “We need a dynamic partnership on security and economic development because we don’t want terrorists to make Africa and our sub-region their nest.” In his remarks, Cleverly congratulated the President on his election and the steps he had taken so far to reform the economy.

He lauded him for taking bold and decisive actions on fuel subsidy removal and on multiple foreign exchange markets, which he pointed out would bring development to the country in spite of the current pains.

He recalled his meeting in Lagos with entrepreneurs, technologists and young people in the creative sector, saying that his home government remained a strategic long-term partner of Nigeria and Africa.

“I want to commend you for the decisions you have taken to reform your economy. Your economic reforms are bold and the actions taken have been decisive. Despite the initial pains these decisions will lead to economic prosperity for Nigerians.” On the political situation in Niger, the Foreign Secretary said: “For us, our national interest is to see a peaceful and prosperous African continent because peace and security go hand-in-hand.”