Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Confirmation Of Oloworaran As Pencom DG

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate requesting confirmation of the appointment of Omolola Oloworaran as Director-General, National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The request is in a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja. “

I write in accordance with the provisions of Section 26(1) of the Pension Reform Act, 2014, to forward to the Senate for confirmation, Omolola Oloworaran, as Director-General of PenCom.

“While I hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards,” the letter read.

