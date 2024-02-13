Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Confirmation Of CBN Board Directors

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday asked the senate to confirm five persons as the Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

President Tinunu in the letter read premised his request on sections 6(1a) and 10(1)(2) of the CBN Establishment Act.

“In compliance with the provision of sections 6(1a) and 10(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Establishment Act 2007, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the appointments of the under listed five persons as directors of the board of the CBN,” he said.

The directors of the board are; Robert O. Agbide, Ado Yakubu Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, Urom Eke, and Olayinka Aliyu.