New Telegraph

May 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Tinubu Seeks Senate…

Tinubu Seeks Senate Nod For Akpabio As S’South Commission MD

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Usoro Offiong Akpabio as the Managing Director of the South-South Development Commission.

In a letter read on the Senate floor on Thursday, Tinubu requested the confirmation of Akpabio and other nominees for the South-South, South-West, and North-Central Development Commissions.

For the South-South Development Commission, the President nominated Chibudom Nwuche as Chairman and Usoro Offiong Akpabio as Managing Director, alongside 18 other board members.

The North-Central Development Commission has 19 nominees, with Cosmas Akiyir as Chairman and Cyril Yeltsin as Managing Director.

For the South-West Development Commission, Tinubu nominated 18 persons, with Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi as Chairman and Dr. Charles Akinola as Managing Director.

The Senate is expected to refer the nominations to the appropriate committees for screening and confirmation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Adebayo Urges Tinubu To Address Public Anger, Not Coalitions
Read Next

Akpabio Berates Defence Minister Over Comment On Proposed Security Summit
Share
Copy Link
×