Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of Omokri, Fani-Kayode, Others

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu urged the Senate to “Consider and confirm expeditiously” 15 career ambassadors and 17 non-career ambassadors.

This is contained in a letter transmitted to the Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly, of a fresh batch of 32 ambassadorial nominees for confirmation.

The President’s letter was read at plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who said Tinubu asked lawmakers to give the nominations urgent consideration.

New Telegraph reports that the request came barely 24 hours after the upper chamber began screening an earlier set of three ambassadorial nominees.

The letter partly reads, “I am pleased to present for confirmation the list of the 32 ambassadorial nominees for the positions of career ambassadors, non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.”

The latest list features four women among the career nominees and six women on the non-career list, reflecting the administration’s gradual move toward gender balance in foreign postings.

Among the 17 non-career nominees are notable political figures such as Reno Omokri, former presidential aide; Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, former Lagos deputy governor; Otunba Femi Pedro, former Aviation Minister; Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, ex-Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, among others.

Others are Ogbonnaya Kalu (Abia), Erelu Bisi Angela Adebayo (Ekiti), Tasiu Musa Maigari (Katsina), Yakubu N. Gambo (Plateau), Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut (Plateau), Barr. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu (Anambra), Fatima Florence Ajimobi (Oyo) and Lola Akande (Lagos).

While the career ambassador nominees include Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu (Abia), Yakubu Nyaku Danladi (Taraba), Miamuna Ibrahim Besto (Adamawa). Musa Musa Abubakar (Kebbi), Syndoph Paebi Endoni (Bayelsa), Chima Geoffrey Lioma David (Ebonyi), Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim (Ogun) and Abimbola Samuel Reuben (Ondo).

As well as Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah (Edo), Hamza Mohammed Salau (Niger), Ambassador Shehu Barde (Katsina), Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), Ambassador Muhammad Saidu Dahiru (Kaduna), Ambassador Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari (Kwara) and Ambassador Wahab Adekola Akande (Osun)

After unveiling the nominees, Akpabio referred the list to the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening, with a directive that it return its report within one week. “The committee is to report back to us in one week,” he added.