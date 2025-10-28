Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of New Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday wrote to the 10th Senate seeking the confirmation of the newly appointed Service chiefs.

President Tinubu’s letter was read by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during Tuesday’s plenary session.

New Telegraph recalls that last week, Tinubu reshuffled the military hierarchy, removing General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and replacing him with Oluyede, a former Chief of Army Staff.

He, however, retained Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye as the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

In the letter, the request covers the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General Emmanuel Undiendeye.

President Tinubu urged the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly to give expeditious consideration to the appointments.

The request had been referred to the committee of the whole for screening and confirmation of the nominees, next week.