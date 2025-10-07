Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation Of NERC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Abdullahi Ramat as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

This is contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary upon resumption from its annual recess.

New Telegraph recalls that the Red Chambers had gone on their annual recess on July 24, a tradition that allows lawmakers to combine legislative work with constituency duties and personal engagements.

However, the Senate shifted its resumption date from September 23 to October 7, 2025, extending its annual recess by two weeks in a bid to prepare for the October 1 Independence Day Celebration.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had, on August 8, nominated Ramat as Chairman/CEO of the NERC, Abubakar Yusuf as the Commissioner of Consumer Affairs and Dr Fouad Animashun as Commissioner of Finance and Management Services for NERC.