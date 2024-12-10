Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation For S’East, N’West Devt Commissions’ Nominees

Share

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, asked the Senate to screen and confirm the Chairmen and other nominees for the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) and North-West Development Commission (NWDC).

The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during the Plenary session.

Apart from the Chairmen, other positions nominated include, executive directors, managing directors/chief executive officers and members of the boards.

For the SEDC, Emeka Nworgu was appointed as Chairman; Stanley Ohajuruka as Executive Director of Finance; Toby Okechukwu Executive Director of Projects; Sylvester Okonkwo as Executive Director of Corporate Services.

Others are, Mark Okoye as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer; Chidi Echeazu and Clifford Ogbede as executive directors.

Members of the board are, Ugochukwu Agballah, Okey Ezenwa, Hyacinth Ikpor, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Ali Kumo, Edward Onoja, Orure Inima, and Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

For the NWDC, Lawal Abdullahi was appointed as chairman; Abdullahi Ma’aji, a professor as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Members of the board are, Ja’afar Sadeeq and Yahaya Abdulhadi; Yahaya Namahe, Yahaya Abdulhadi, Muhammad Wudil, Shamsu Sule, Nasidi Ali and Aminu Suleiman. In the letter to the Senate, Mr Tinubu urged the lawmakers to consider confirmation of the nominees expeditiously.

After reading the letter, the Senate President said the President’s request would be directed to an Ad-hoc Committee that would soon be constituted by the Senate.

When the Committee is constituted, Chairpersons of the two regional Commissions and their members will be screened by senators who are members of the Committee.

Thereafter, the committee will present recommendations to the Senate on whether to consider or reject their nominations.

