Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval Of Oluyede As COAS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially requested the Senate confirmation of Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

President Tinubu’s letter which was on Friday read aligns with Section 218(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act.

Oluyede has served as Acting Chief of Army Staff since October 30, following the illness and subsequent death of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja on November 5.

With extensive experience, Oluyede previously commanded the Infantry Corps and participated in critical operations such as ECOMOG in Liberia and Operation HADIN KAI.

He holds numerous military honours and commendations for his service.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in Oluyede’s leadership, professionalism, and integrity to enhance Nigeria’s national security.

