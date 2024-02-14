Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval Of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of a Chairman and members for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Tinubu made the request in a letter titled: “Constitution of Monetary Policy Committee for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)”, addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpiabio, which he read on the floor of the apex legislative Assembly at plenary.

He stated that the request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 12 of the CBN Act 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the confirmation of the underlisted 12 persons as chairman and members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The President listed the Chairman of the 12-member Committee as Olayemi Cardoso, CBN Governor while the members are Muhammad Abdullahi, CBN Deputy Governor, Bala Bello CBN Deputy Governor, Emem Usoro, CBN Deputy Governor and Philip Ikeazor CBN Deputy Governor,

Others are Lamido Yuguda, Director General, Security and Exchange Commission, SEC; Jafia Lydia Shehu, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance; Muritala Sabo, CBN Director; Aloysius Uche; Agu Paulin, Mustapha Akinwumi and Bamidele Amon.

President Tinubu appealed to the lawmakers to give the request expeditious consideration, so as to legalize their appointments.

Thereafter, the President of the Senate referred to the letter to the Committees on Finance, and Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, for further legislative inputs and to report back to plenary in one week.