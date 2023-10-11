Tinubu Seeks Reps’ Confirmation Of NDDC Board Nominees

President Bola Tinubu has requested the House of Representatives confirmation of nominees for the positions of Chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The president’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, a copy of which was sighted by journalists.

Tinubu explained in the letter that the request was in compliance with the provisions of section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc.) Act.

The section states that the board and management of NDDC would “be appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, subject to the confirmation of the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives.”

The letter reads: “In compliance with the provisions of section 2(2) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment etc.) Act, I am pleased to present the under listed seventeen (17) nominees for the consideration of the House of Representatives for the positions of Chairman and members of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“While I look forward to the usual expeditious consideration of the House, please accept, Rt. Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration.”