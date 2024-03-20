Tinubu Seeks Reps’ Approval For New Salaries for Judicial Officers

President Bola Tinubu yesterday formally requested the House of Representatives to approve newly proposed salaries and allowances for judicial officers in the country. The president’s request was contained in a letter read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas at plenary. He explained that the proposed bill seeks to prescribe salaries and allowances as well as other fringe benefits for judicial officers.

The President in the letter dated March 19, 2024 addressed to the Speaker, solicited for accelerated consideration and passage of the bill. He said: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 58(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended), I forward, herewith, the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, Etc.) Bill, 2024 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.

“The Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, Etc.) Bill, 2024 seeks to prescribe salaries, allowances and fringe benefits for Judicial Officers, to end the prolonged stagnation in their remuneration and to reflect contemporary socioeconomic realities. “The Bill, which establishes a new legal framework for the remuneration of Judicial Officers, will also ensure significant improvement in the welfare, capacity and independence of the Judiciary.

“Whilst I hope that the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, Etc.) Bill, 2024 will be carefully yet expeditiously considered and passed by the House of Representatives, please accept, Rt. Hon. Speaker, the assurances of my highest esteem.” The Executive Bill forwarded by the President is titled: ‘A Bill for an Act to prescribe the salaries, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria and for related matters’.

In another development, the House yesterday summoned Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, and Permanent Secretary over an alleged illegal award of contract worth $300 million for procurement of anti-malaria processes. Chairman, House Committee on AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Hon. Amobi Ogah issued the summons during an investigative hearing into the petition by Seasons Law Firm on behalf of Rosie’s Textile Mills Limited against the Federal Ministry of Health for denying indigenous manufacturers of insecticidal nets from participating in the contract for the procurement of insecticidal nets and other related products.

Following the refusal of the Permanent Secretary to honour the invitation by the committee on three occasions, the lawmakers unanimously resolved to summon the minister, Permanent Secretary and all the parties involved in the procurement process.