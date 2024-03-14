Tinubu Seeks Repeal Of Students Loan Act, Writes Reps

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives seeking the repeal of the Students Loans Act 2023 and enactment of the Students Loan Bill 2024.

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen read the letter transmitting the Students Loans Repeal and Enactment Bill from the president during Thursday’s plenary.

The president in his letter dated 14 March, 2024 titled “Transmission of Student Loans (Access to higher education) Repeal and Enactment, 2024” explained that the request for repeal of the Students Loans Act 2023 and a fresh enactment is to address some challenges with the earlier Act and to enhance the implementation of the students loan scheme by his administration.

The letter reads, “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). I forward, herewith, The Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.

The Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024 seeks to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme by addressing challenges related to the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF), applicant eligibility requirements, loan purpose, funding sources and disbursement and repayment procedures.

“Whilst hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House of Representatives, please accept, Rt. Honourable Speaker, the assurances of my highest consideration”.

Meanwhile, following the receipt of the letter, the bill was consequently presented at plenary and received expeditious hearing as it was passed through first and second readings.

It was titled, “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2023, and Enact the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Bill, 2024 to Establish the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as a Body Corporate to Receive, Manage and Invest Funds to Provide Loans to Nigerians for Higher Education, Vocational Training and Skills Acquisition and for Related Matters (HB.1266).

Recall that the commencement of the student loans scheme has been postponed for at least twice.