Tinubu Seeks N’Assemby’s Approval For $2.2bn External Loan

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday seek the approval of the National Assembly over a fresh $2.2bn external borrowing plan in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas made this known while speaking during plenary.

Reading the President’s request contained in a letter, Abbas noted the urgency in the President request.

New Telegraph reports that if approved, the loan will be used to part-finance the budget deficit of N9.7tn for the 2024 budget.

The President has also forwarded the 2025- 2027 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

Tinubu further sent the National Social Investment Programme Establishment Amendment Bill to make the social register the primary tool for the implementation of the Federal Government’s social welfare programs.

