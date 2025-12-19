‎President Bola Tinubu has approached the 10th National Assembly to seek an extension for the implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act to March 31, 2026, as part of efforts to stop the practice of running multiple budgets simultaneously.

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter dated Thursday, December 18 and read on Friday during a special plenary of the House of Representatives by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

new request overrides an earlier communication dated December 16, 2025, and was submitted to address persistent delays in Nigeria’s budget execution cycle.

‎Tinubu added that the move comprises a part of broader fiscal reform measures aimed at enhancing planning, execution and accountability in public spending.

‎Accoridng to the President, the proposed amendments would allow for the full release of at least 30 per cent of capital allocations to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), noting that delayed releases had continued to undermine budget performance.

He stated that the repeal and re-enactment of the 2024 Appropriation Act would revise its total size to N43.56tn, while the 2025 budget would be adjusted to N48.32tn and extended to cover the period ending March 31, 2026.

‎The letter read, “I hereby transmit to the House of Representatives the enclosed Appropriation (Repeal and Re-Enactment Bills), 2024 and 2025, for the consideration of the National Assembly, in accordance with the established constitutional and legislative appropriation process.

‎”The Bills seek to repeal the 2024 Appropriation Act of N35,055,536,770,218 and re-enact by authorising the issuance from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation of the total sum of N43,561,041,744,507 comprising N1,742,786,788,150 for Statutory Transfers, N8,270,960,606,831 for Debt Service, N11,268,513,380,853 for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure, and N22,278,780,968,673 for Capital Expenditure/Development Fund contributions for the year ending 31st December 2025 as provided in the Bill).

‎”It also seeks to repeal The 2025 Appropriation Act of N54,990,165,355,396 and re-enact by authorising the issuance from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation of the total sum of N48,316,242,591,785 comprising N3,645,761,358,925 for Statutory Transfers, N14,317,142,689,548 for Debt Service, N13,588,009,682,673 for Recurrent (Non-Debt) Expenditure, and N16,765,328,860,640 for Capital Expenditure/Development Fund contribution, for the year ending 31st March, 2026 (as provided in the bill).

‎‎”The House of Representatives is invited to note that The Bills are submitted to cater for all items not previously recognised while also reflecting a revised capital implementation target of 30%.

‎”In addition, this adjustment aligns with current fiscal realities and execution capacities, while ensuring that budget performance remains credible and transparent. It further seeks to extend the 2025 Budget to March 31st, 2026 to allow for full release of the target 30% for all MDAs.”

‎He further called on lawmakers to consider and pass the bills expeditiously in the overall interest of national development.