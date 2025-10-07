Tinubu Seeks NASS Approval For $2.3bn, $500m Borrowing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday sought the approval of the 10th National Assembly for new external borrowing and debt refinancing totalling $2.3 billion, alongside the issuance of a $500 million debut sovereign Sukuk in the international capital market.

In a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, President Tinubu, is seeking the National Assembly’s resolution in line with Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office, DMO, Establishment Act, 2003.

According to the President, the new borrowing is aimed at implementing provisions of the 2025 Appropriation Act, refinancing maturing Eurobonds, and diversifying Nigeria’s funding sources through Islamic finance instruments.

The President noted that the 2025 budget provides for $9.27 billion in total new borrowings to finance the year’s fiscal deficit, out of which $1.84 billion (N1.23 trillion at an exchange rate of N1,500/$) is earmarked for external loans.

This as Tinubu urged the lawmakers to authorise the Federal Government to source the funds through any of the following options:

Issuance of Eurobonds; Loan syndication; Bridge financing from book runners; or Direct borrowing from international financial institutions.

He equally revealed that Nigeria’s $1.118 billion Eurobond, issued in 2018 at 7.625% and maturing in November 2025, will be refinanced to avoid default.

He further noted that the decision was inspired by the government’s “considerable success” in domestic Sukuk issuances, which have raised N1.39 trillion since 2017 for critical infrastructure, particularly road projects.

He said that the proposed international Sukuk will help bridge the country’s infrastructure funding gap and deepen its investor base.

Tinubu assured the House that the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office (DMO) would work closely with transaction advisers to secure the most favourable terms and pricing for all capital-raising efforts, subject to prevailing market conditions.