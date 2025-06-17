Tinubu Seeks More PPP, Vows To Deliver Sustainable Infrastructure

Share

President Bola Tinubu has called for enhanced public-private partnerships (PPP) driven by innovation, efficiency, commitment, and integrity—beyond mere capital investments.

The President, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure, made this call on Tuesday while declaring open the 2025 Nigeria Public-Private Partnership Summit at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu urged the private sector to demonstrate greater focus and commitment, noting that Nigeria offers unmatched scale, demand, and returns on the continent.

“But we need more than investment,” he stated. “We need innovation, we need efficiency, and above all, we need integrity. I urge you to look beyond the risks and recognize the immense opportunity to shape a nation that is not just rising but ready.”

He stressed that infrastructural projects emerging from the summit must not be allowed to gather dust in files or be delayed by bureaucratic processes.

“We will fast-track approvals for viable projects. We will ensure coordination across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to enable swift implementation,” he assured.

“We do this because what matters to the average Nigerian is not promises, but results—power in their homes, roads to their farms, access to clean water, modern hospitals, and quality schools. We must build. We must deliver. And we must do it together.”

Tinubu observed that building a 21st-century economy requires infrastructure beyond the capacity of traditional public funding models.

“Our national aspirations far exceed what public budgets alone can deliver. That is why we must innovate and work together. We are not looking for investors to carry burdens; we are offering opportunities to create value,” he said.

“We seek long-term partners ready to help us bridge our infrastructure gap with purpose and precision.”

The President highlighted reforms initiated since his assumption of office two years ago, which include strengthening the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), removing unsustainable subsidies, liberalizing the foreign exchange regime, and improving government revenue generation.

“We have streamlined bureaucratic bottlenecks and improved transparency in our project pipelines. Our processes are now aligned with global best practices and investor expectations,” he added.

Declaring the summit open, Tinubu urged participants to ensure that the event is remembered not for its speeches, but for “bankable projects, signed deals, and enduring progress.”

In his remarks, Minister of Interior, Mr. Tunji Ojo, praised the ICRC for driving transformative projects across sectors, adding that under the leadership of President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, Nigeria is reclaiming its place among global leaders.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the ICRC, Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, described the summit as a rallying point for national transformation and a platform to connect aspirations to tangible development.

“This summit brings together top minds from government, private investors, development partners, and civil society to co-create frameworks, de-risk bankable projects, and strengthen institutional alignment for project delivery,” Ewalefoh said.

“It is a testament to Nigeria’s readiness not just to follow, but to lead.”

Share