Tinubu Seeks Justice, Investment, UN Seats For Africa At TICAD 9

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to honouring its Armed Forces while calling for global justice, equity, and true partnership with Africa.

Speaking at the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Japan, Tinubu stressed that peace must go beyond the absence of war, highlighting that justice, opportunity, and inclusion are the foundations of sustainable stability.

“We will always honour our Armed Forces not only for the battles they fight, but for the peace they help us build. We will keep honouring them by addressing the root causes of insecurity. Peace is not just the absence of war. It is justice. It is opportunity. It is inclusion. That is where our reforms are focused. Our mission is to win both the battle and the future,” Tinubu declared.

The President welcomed Japan’s $5.5 billion commitment to Africa, but emphasized the need for a paradigm shift from foreign aid to investment, from charity to co-creation, and from pledges to real, shared purpose.

“True partnership requires a shift from aid to investment, from charity to co-creation, from pledges to shared purpose, and from marginalisation to fair representation,” he said.

Tinubu also renewed calls for Africa to be given two permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with full rights and privileges, stressing that it is not a favour but a matter of historical justice.

“Africa’s voice must be heard. Africa must have two permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council with full rights and privileges. This is not a favour. It is a historic imperative. It is justice,” he asserted.

Tinubu’s speech reflects his Renewed Hope agenda of repositioning Nigeria and Africa as global partners rather than aid recipients, while also pushing for reforms in international institutions to give the continent a stronger voice in global decision-making.

The Nigerian leader’s participation at TICAD 9 further strengthens bilateral ties with Japan and underscores Nigeria’s push for economic reforms, peacebuilding, and fair representation on the world stage.